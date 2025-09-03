AA_IB_478_Jones_vs_Shroyer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight we will cover the obvious news of the day; Alex Jones vs. Owen Shroyer. I’ll broach what this means for the larger media landscape, alternative media, and news in general. Finally, we will get into the finer points of decorum.
