BINNEY Brags about Lawsuits, no offer to help me.

I had seen a interview earlier this year where Binney talked about the Pennsylvania Lawsuit and I found it and his lawyer from Tennessee AFTER I got a message from a professional's forum I had to 'pay' to be a member of where he J.Kirk Wiebe, Larry Klayman, and several others also have ignored me or been blocked from communicating. Binney just said he did not know a lawyer that worked in this area : "many have tried and not fo(u)nd one either" THEY are risking a lot for me to expose, and no telling how many others have been done way worse than me for not being blindly loyal as W. said "you are either with US or you are with the terrorists. Well that is not the choices of a FREE AMERICAN and a true adversarial press now is it ? Tired of living all the lies yet ? I have been for 25 years or so?