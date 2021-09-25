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GLOBALISTS LACK SOUL & ARE INDIFFERENT TO MASS MURDER W/ DR. PETER BREGGIN
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121 views • September 25, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio




Updated 9-17-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Dr. Peter Breggin rejoins the program to discuss the Globalist agenda; who is behind it and what are their goals? We discuss his new book "COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey" which documents the fact that this agenda has been planned for at least 10 years. He names names and provides the facts to show readers that there is no question that this terror has been planned for over a decade. It's important that society understands the truth behind this brutal agenda so we can put an end to it and regain our freedoms. You can purchase your copy at https://www.wearetheprey.com/

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Learn more about C60 Complete at https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete - be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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bookvaccineglobalistsouljabsarah westallinjectiondr peter breggincovid-19business game changers radio
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