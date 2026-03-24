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🎵Trouble Every Day
wolfburg
wolfburg
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A blast of 1960s Garage Rock and Dirty Delta Blues, this upbeat blues rock track kicks off with a dirty, overdriven electric guitar riff, a stomping, driving shuffle from the drums, and raw, snappy bass, Gritty male vocals tear through lo-fi analog haze, while a raw harmonica duels with the guitar, adding melodic fire and untamed solos, The arrangement pulses with urgent, rebellious energy from start to finish

[Verse 1]
Well I'm about to get sick
From watching my TV
I've been checking out the news
Until my eyeballs fail to see
I mean to say that every day
Is just another rotten mess (oh no)
And when it's gonna change my friend
Is anybody's guess

[Chorus]
So I'm watching and I'm waiting
Hoping for the best
Even think I go to praying
Every time I hear them say (oh no)
There's no way to delay
That trouble coming every day
No way to delay
That trouble coming every day

[Verse 2]
Wednesday I watched the riot
I seen the cops out on the street
I watched them throwing rocks and stuff
And choking in the heat
I listen to reports
About the whiskey passing around (pass the whiskey)
I seen the smoke and fire
And the market burning down
Watch while everybody
On the street would take a turn
To stomp and smash and bash and crash
And slash and bust and burn

[Chorus]
And I'm watching and I'm waiting
Hoping for the best
Even think I go to praying
Every time I hear them say (oh no)

Keywords
and rawa blast of 1960s garage rock and dirty delta bluesthis upbeat blues rock track kicks off with a dirtyoverdriven electric guitar riffa stompingdriving shuffle from the drumssnappy bassgritty male vocals tear through lo-fi analog hazewhile a raw harmonica duels with the guitaradding melodic fire and untamed solosthe arrangement pulses with urgentrebellious energy from start to finish
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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