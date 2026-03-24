🎵Trouble Every Day

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A blast of 1960s Garage Rock and Dirty Delta Blues, this upbeat blues rock track kicks off with a dirty, overdriven electric guitar riff, a stomping, driving shuffle from the drums, and raw, snappy bass, Gritty male vocals tear through lo-fi analog haze, while a raw harmonica duels with the guitar, adding melodic fire and untamed solos, The arrangement pulses with urgent, rebellious energy from start to finish
[Verse 1]
Well I'm about to get sick
From watching my TV
I've been checking out the news
Until my eyeballs fail to see
I mean to say that every day
Is just another rotten mess (oh no)
And when it's gonna change my friend
Is anybody's guess
[Chorus]
So I'm watching and I'm waiting
Hoping for the best
Even think I go to praying
Every time I hear them say (oh no)
There's no way to delay
That trouble coming every day
No way to delay
That trouble coming every day
[Verse 2]
Wednesday I watched the riot
I seen the cops out on the street
I watched them throwing rocks and stuff
And choking in the heat
I listen to reports
About the whiskey passing around (pass the whiskey)
I seen the smoke and fire
And the market burning down
Watch while everybody
On the street would take a turn
To stomp and smash and bash and crash
And slash and bust and burn
[Chorus]
And I'm watching and I'm waiting
Hoping for the best
Even think I go to praying
Every time I hear them say (oh no)