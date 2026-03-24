🎵Trouble Every Day

A blast of 1960s Garage Rock and Dirty Delta Blues, this upbeat blues rock track kicks off with a dirty, overdriven electric guitar riff, a stomping, driving shuffle from the drums, and raw, snappy bass, Gritty male vocals tear through lo-fi analog haze, while a raw harmonica duels with the guitar, adding melodic fire and untamed solos, The arrangement pulses with urgent, rebellious energy from start to finish

[Verse 1]

Well I'm about to get sick

From watching my TV

I've been checking out the news

Until my eyeballs fail to see

I mean to say that every day

Is just another rotten mess (oh no)

And when it's gonna change my friend

Is anybody's guess



[Chorus]

So I'm watching and I'm waiting

Hoping for the best

Even think I go to praying

Every time I hear them say (oh no)

There's no way to delay

That trouble coming every day

No way to delay

That trouble coming every day



[Verse 2]

Wednesday I watched the riot

I seen the cops out on the street

I watched them throwing rocks and stuff

And choking in the heat

I listen to reports

About the whiskey passing around (pass the whiskey)

I seen the smoke and fire

And the market burning down

Watch while everybody

On the street would take a turn

To stomp and smash and bash and crash

And slash and bust and burn



[Chorus]

And I'm watching and I'm waiting

Hoping for the best

Even think I go to praying

Every time I hear them say (oh no)

