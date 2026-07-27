The Only Way to Prevent Global Famine, an interview with Col. Daniel Davis

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Can global cooperation prevent a larger food crisis? This discussion explores how restoring vital trade routes and stabilizing supply chains could help reduce long-term pressure on agriculture and global food production.
#FoodSecurity #GlobalTrade #Agriculture #SupplyChain #Preparedness #WorldAffairs
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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