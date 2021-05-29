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Democrats Had Hopes to Continue Stealing Elections
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40 views • May 29, 2021
The second recount would not disrupt the current audit at the coliseum — which has been praised by former President Donald Trump but widely criticized by election experts and officials concerned about the process — because it would use digital images of each ballot.
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