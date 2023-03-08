Child Predators Get To Keep Teaching Kids! SEX OFFENDERS In NC Still Licensed To TEACH KIDS

Stew Peters Show





March 7, 2023





Registered sex offenders who are teachers are escaping justice and continuing to teach little children.

Sloan Rachmuth, from Education First Alliance, is here to report on how sex offender teachers remain employed after being arrested for sex crimes.

Mandatory fingerprinting and background checking of teachers is needed.

Some accused teachers are out on bail for three years before their crimes can be adjudicated.

Currently, more than 50 teachers in North Carolina are waiting to go to court for sex crimes and they can still legally teach children.

Catherine Truitt, the Republican State Superintendent, is refusing to follow the law and take away the licenses of pedophile teachers!

