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More Amazing Revelation & Confirmations Through The Scriptures!! Two Witnesses - The Lord's Arrows - First Fruits - Olive Trees - Lampstands/Menorah!!
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63 views • November 28, 2020
Eph 2:6
https://biblehub.com/ephesians/2-6.htm
Who Will Never Enter the Stars...Spiral Speed of Light to Challenge God?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsseaDxuaqw
Isaiah 49:2
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah+49%3A2&;version=KJV
Genesis 8
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis+8&;version=KJV
Genesis 9
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%209&;version=KJV
Noah's "Bow"
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/7198.htm
Genesis 9 Interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/genesis/9.htm
"A sign/mark/witness"
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/226.htm
Are You a Polished Arrow in God’s Quiver?
https://media.ascensionpress.com/podcast/tjcs8/
NOW!!! FINAL COMPLETE SANCTIFICATION/REMOVING OF THE VEIL/THE LAMP/MENORAH/HANUKKAH
https://www.brighteon.com/fda291b4-fc5d-470b-ac48-f4047eb75dbe
Menorah Pics:
https://www.google.com/search?q=original+menorah+almond+blossoms&;client=firefox-b-1-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj-je6vyaPtAhUySTABHdKfAW8Q_AUoAnoECAgQBA&biw=1600&bih=758#imgrc=x0KfCzdgX8wx5M
7 Spirits of God - Menorah Pic
https://i2.wp.com/www.atotheword.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/the-seven-spirits-of-god.png?fit=640%2C441&;ssl=1
The Almond Tree
https://ww2.odu.edu/~lmusselm/plant/bible/almond.php
Olive Trees & Lampstands
http://www.bibleinsight.com/1260p4.html
The Altars of Genesis:
Noah's altar was an altar of sacrifice, which introduces the many burnt offerings of the Old Testament, offerings that tell of the sweet smelling savour of the death of Christ to His God and Father. The new earth was introduced on the ground of sacrifice, even as will be in the coming day the millennial earth, where the nations will live after passing through the judgments of God, and where Christ will be King of kings and Lord of lords with His earthly centre in Jerusalem among His people Israel.
https://www.stempublishing.com/magazines/OSW/91-98/osw92b.html
What does olive oil represent? In the Bible, olive oil is placed besides water, wine, and bread as a major Christianity symbol. With its significance, priests may receive olive oil during an anointment. The oil is a physical representation of a priest's responsibility, glory, and authority.
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&;q=bible+represents+olive+oil
Matt 6:22-23
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%206&;version=KJV
2 Cor 4:6
https://biblehub.com/2_corinthians/4-6.htm
Jeremiah 17:9
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah%2017%3A9&;version=KJV
Luke 6:45
https://biblehub.com/luke/6-45.htm
Revelation 11
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Revelation-Chapter-11/
Revelation 11:4 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/11-4.htm
an Olive tree/fruit - The Mount Of Olives
https://biblehub.com/greek/1636.htm
Rev 1:20 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/1-20.htm
Rev `1:20
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%201%3A20&;version=KJV
Zech 4
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Zechariah%204&;version=KJV
Zech 4 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/zechariah/4.htm
Anointed - Son/Arrow -
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/1121.htm
Anointed - Fresh Oil
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/3323.htm
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TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://biblehub.com/ephesians/2-6.htm
Who Will Never Enter the Stars...Spiral Speed of Light to Challenge God?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsseaDxuaqw
Isaiah 49:2
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah+49%3A2&;version=KJV
Genesis 8
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis+8&;version=KJV
Genesis 9
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%209&;version=KJV
Noah's "Bow"
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/7198.htm
Genesis 9 Interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/genesis/9.htm
"A sign/mark/witness"
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/226.htm
Are You a Polished Arrow in God’s Quiver?
https://media.ascensionpress.com/podcast/tjcs8/
NOW!!! FINAL COMPLETE SANCTIFICATION/REMOVING OF THE VEIL/THE LAMP/MENORAH/HANUKKAH
https://www.brighteon.com/fda291b4-fc5d-470b-ac48-f4047eb75dbe
Menorah Pics:
https://www.google.com/search?q=original+menorah+almond+blossoms&;client=firefox-b-1-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj-je6vyaPtAhUySTABHdKfAW8Q_AUoAnoECAgQBA&biw=1600&bih=758#imgrc=x0KfCzdgX8wx5M
7 Spirits of God - Menorah Pic
https://i2.wp.com/www.atotheword.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/the-seven-spirits-of-god.png?fit=640%2C441&;ssl=1
The Almond Tree
https://ww2.odu.edu/~lmusselm/plant/bible/almond.php
Olive Trees & Lampstands
http://www.bibleinsight.com/1260p4.html
The Altars of Genesis:
Noah's altar was an altar of sacrifice, which introduces the many burnt offerings of the Old Testament, offerings that tell of the sweet smelling savour of the death of Christ to His God and Father. The new earth was introduced on the ground of sacrifice, even as will be in the coming day the millennial earth, where the nations will live after passing through the judgments of God, and where Christ will be King of kings and Lord of lords with His earthly centre in Jerusalem among His people Israel.
https://www.stempublishing.com/magazines/OSW/91-98/osw92b.html
What does olive oil represent? In the Bible, olive oil is placed besides water, wine, and bread as a major Christianity symbol. With its significance, priests may receive olive oil during an anointment. The oil is a physical representation of a priest's responsibility, glory, and authority.
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&;q=bible+represents+olive+oil
Matt 6:22-23
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%206&;version=KJV
2 Cor 4:6
https://biblehub.com/2_corinthians/4-6.htm
Jeremiah 17:9
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah%2017%3A9&;version=KJV
Luke 6:45
https://biblehub.com/luke/6-45.htm
Revelation 11
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Revelation-Chapter-11/
Revelation 11:4 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/11-4.htm
an Olive tree/fruit - The Mount Of Olives
https://biblehub.com/greek/1636.htm
Rev 1:20 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/1-20.htm
Rev `1:20
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%201%3A20&;version=KJV
Zech 4
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Zechariah%204&;version=KJV
Zech 4 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/zechariah/4.htm
Anointed - Son/Arrow -
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/1121.htm
Anointed - Fresh Oil
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/3323.htm
_________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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