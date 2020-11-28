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More Amazing Revelation & Confirmations Through The Scriptures!! Two Witnesses - The Lord's Arrows - First Fruits - Olive Trees - Lampstands/Menorah!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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63 views • November 28, 2020
Eph 2:6
https://biblehub.com/ephesians/2-6.htm

Who Will Never Enter the Stars...Spiral Speed of Light to Challenge God?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsseaDxuaqw

Isaiah 49:2
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah+49%3A2&;version=KJV

Genesis 8
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis+8&;version=KJV

Genesis 9
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%209&;version=KJV

Noah's "Bow"
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/7198.htm

Genesis 9 Interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/genesis/9.htm

"A sign/mark/witness"
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/226.htm

Are You a Polished Arrow in God’s Quiver?
https://media.ascensionpress.com/podcast/tjcs8/

NOW!!! FINAL COMPLETE SANCTIFICATION/REMOVING OF THE VEIL/THE LAMP/MENORAH/HANUKKAH
https://www.brighteon.com/fda291b4-fc5d-470b-ac48-f4047eb75dbe

Menorah Pics:
https://www.google.com/search?q=original+menorah+almond+blossoms&;client=firefox-b-1-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj-je6vyaPtAhUySTABHdKfAW8Q_AUoAnoECAgQBA&biw=1600&bih=758#imgrc=x0KfCzdgX8wx5M

7 Spirits of God - Menorah Pic
https://i2.wp.com/www.atotheword.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/the-seven-spirits-of-god.png?fit=640%2C441&;ssl=1

The Almond Tree
https://ww2.odu.edu/~lmusselm/plant/bible/almond.php

Olive Trees & Lampstands
http://www.bibleinsight.com/1260p4.html

The Altars of Genesis:
Noah's altar was an altar of sacrifice, which introduces the many burnt offerings of the Old Testament, offerings that tell of the sweet smelling savour of the death of Christ to His God and Father. The new earth was introduced on the ground of sacrifice, even as will be in the coming day the millennial earth, where the nations will live after passing through the judgments of God, and where Christ will be King of kings and Lord of lords with His earthly centre in Jerusalem among His people Israel.
https://www.stempublishing.com/magazines/OSW/91-98/osw92b.html

What does olive oil represent? In the Bible, olive oil is placed besides water, wine, and bread as a major Christianity symbol. With its significance, priests may receive olive oil during an anointment. The oil is a physical representation of a priest's responsibility, glory, and authority.
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&;q=bible+represents+olive+oil

Matt 6:22-23
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%206&;version=KJV

2 Cor 4:6
https://biblehub.com/2_corinthians/4-6.htm

Jeremiah 17:9
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah%2017%3A9&;version=KJV

Luke 6:45
https://biblehub.com/luke/6-45.htm

Revelation 11
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Revelation-Chapter-11/

Revelation 11:4 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/11-4.htm

an Olive tree/fruit - The Mount Of Olives
https://biblehub.com/greek/1636.htm

Rev 1:20 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/revelation/1-20.htm

Rev `1:20
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%201%3A20&;version=KJV

Zech 4
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Zechariah%204&;version=KJV

Zech 4 interlinear
https://biblehub.com/interlinear/zechariah/4.htm

Anointed - Son/Arrow -
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/1121.htm

Anointed - Fresh Oil
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/3323.htm
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Keywords
tribulationtransformationthe holy spiritsanctificationthe fatherthe sontransfigurationrefining as silver
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