Thyroid, Cancer & Iodine, Part 1 - If you only had one natural item to treat with, which would it be? ~ DrBrownstein.com

Dr. Brownstein is author of the book, “Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It.”

Anna Sparre at www.4health.se interviews Dr. David Brownstein at www.DrBrownstein.com

Full Show: https://4health.se/284b-dr-david-brownstein-iodine-the-thyroid-cancer-and-covid-19-english

"Is there a solution to the breast cancer epidemic? What’s the common factor between thyroid disease and cancer of the prostate, ovaries, breasts and uterine? And why do so many suffer from cysts and fibrocystic breasts? An interview with Dr David Brownstein about iodine, where we discuss many very interesting aspects of iodine, how to take it, and how to improve thyroid health, cancer and covid as well as other aspects of your health." ~ Anna Sparre at www.4health.se

"I am frequently asked by my patients: “If you only had one natural item to treat with, which would it be?” Although there are many natural items that provide wonderful effects for the body, one nutrient stands head and shoulders above the rest: iodine." ~ Dr. David Brownstein, https://www.power2practice.com/article/busting-the-iodine-myths/

"There are so many myths about iodine, but I will focus on two main myths propagated by many conventional doctors. Myth No. 1 is that we get enough iodine in salt, and Myth No. 2, that taking iodine as a supplement will cause or worsen thyroid disorders. Because of these myths, people have the mistaken idea that iodine is a toxic substance that needs to be avoided." ~ Dr. David Brownstein, https://www.power2practice.com/article/busting-the-iodine-myths/