Wet Water-Walker or Dry Boat-Rider?

September 4th, 2022

God wants us to forsake everything as the disciples did and follow Him. The Lord primarily wants one thing from us: obedience! Some may claim this to be authoritarian, but we know that God keeps us most safe and blessed in His will. Hear His voice, wait on Him, and do not allow silly things to distract you.

"Those that be planted in the house of the Lord shall flourish in the courts of our God." Psalm 92:13