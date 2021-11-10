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A Prophetic Word: Concerning President Trump | Flyover Conservatives
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235 views • November 10, 2021
Loudmouth Prayer is a prayer organization called to educate, equip, and lead people in prayer for the city of Tulsa. We understand the importance of biblical prayer. We believe that short, powerful prayers throughout the day are extremely effective in changing a city. Such change starts when we, the body of Christ, open our mouths in prayer and exercise our authority in the spirit realm. We all have a voice — a voice that God hears and answers. We need to join our voices in lifting up our city every day. Let’s rebuild Tulsa together.
We have 3 major focuses of prayer:
1. Pray for our leaders
2. Pray for the laborers
3. Pray for the latter rain
As we pray for these main prayer points, we will mix each prayer heavily with the precious and powerful Word of God. Nothing is more powerful than bringing God’s own Word back to Him in prayer.
Pray with us. Lets unleash God on our cities. It’s time to get LOUD!
For Options to Avoid the Jab, check out:
- FlyoverCarpet.com
- TipTopK9.com
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🧑💻For all our information visit https://flyoverconservatives.com
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
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🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
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Bonus points if you're still reading this!
Comment: Readers are Leaders!
Click here to learn more about Flyover:
https://flyoverconservatives.com/team/
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
We have 3 major focuses of prayer:
1. Pray for our leaders
2. Pray for the laborers
3. Pray for the latter rain
As we pray for these main prayer points, we will mix each prayer heavily with the precious and powerful Word of God. Nothing is more powerful than bringing God’s own Word back to Him in prayer.
Pray with us. Lets unleash God on our cities. It’s time to get LOUD!
For Options to Avoid the Jab, check out:
- FlyoverCarpet.com
- TipTopK9.com
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509 to learn more
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble! https://bit.ly/FlyoverRumble
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice - https://flyovergold.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” when checking out at www.MyPillow.com
🇺🇸 support Mike Lindell's fight against election fraud and censorship AND Save up to 66% off of your My Pillow products
► Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
NEXT LEVEL STUFF
-------------------------------------------
🎒 Flyover Merch - https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
(Discount Code "Flyover" for 10% off)
📱 Text us - 40509
🔔 Hit the bell next to Subscribe so you don't miss a video!
🧑💻For all our information visit https://flyoverconservatives.com
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
-------------------------------------------
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Bonus points if you're still reading this!
Comment: Readers are Leaders!
Click here to learn more about Flyover:
https://flyoverconservatives.com/team/
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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