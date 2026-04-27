Yesterday, Hezbollah FPV drone directly at an Israeli soldier, who was standing in front of a Merkava Mk.4M tank

The arrival of a Hezbollah FPV drone directly at an Israeli soldier, who was standing in front of a Merkava Mk.4M tank.

It is reported that as a result, one IDF soldier was killed, and another 6 standing nearby were injured.

Judging by the video, the drone was not expected, not heard, and not seen.

During the evacuation of the wounded after this attack, two FPV drones attempted to attack the evacuation group with a helicopter.