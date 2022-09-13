Legal Fights Heat Up: April Moss Talks CA Remdesivir Suit; Gary Fielder Shares Next Steps on CO Elections Challenges

Packed show today as April Moss joins Joe and Apollo to talk about the latest with California’s Remdesivir wrongful death lawsuits, and Gary Fielder, legal counsel for Colorado grassroots candidates, shares the latest developments in the long road to the US Supreme Court.

