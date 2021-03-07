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Become the Architect of your House!
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42 views • March 07, 2021
It is the strong that build the world and the weak that destroy it, it is the same for your life. You can either carry weight and put in work or be crushed by the weight. You build yourself and if you do so properly, fully conscious and aware, you will be ready for any storm that may arise, and no earth quake, tidal wave, hurricane, or wild fire can bring you down.
Learn the elements and the energy, learn yourself and know yourself. Potential is reached by those ready for anything!
#channelofevolution #shubyphilosophy #architecture #built #craftsman #structure #home #metaphor #builttolast #artisit #strength #endurance #knowthyself #awaken #overcome #consciousness
Learn the elements and the energy, learn yourself and know yourself. Potential is reached by those ready for anything!
#channelofevolution #shubyphilosophy #architecture #built #craftsman #structure #home #metaphor #builttolast #artisit #strength #endurance #knowthyself #awaken #overcome #consciousness
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