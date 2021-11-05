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Philosophers-stone.info Pureblood
You don’t have to be an elite NAVY SEAL to help rescue humanity from global vaccine-genocide….this GRANDMOTHER ‘flipped-the-script’ on live TV using her courage and God-given voice, as her weapons of choice!