Horrifying Moments! Russia Loses 780 Troops, 10 Tanks, 21 APVs in 24 Hours
US Military News


Apr 4, 2024


In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, recent reports from Kyiv's military indicate significant losses for Russian forces. On March 27 of this year, Russian forces lost 780 soldiers, 10 tanks, and more than 20 armored personnel vehicles (APVs).


This comes as both sides brace for anticipated offensives in the coming months. This dramatic turn of events has raised questions about Russia's strategy and the effectiveness of its tactics.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AM_vadXNQU

