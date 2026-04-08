What Is Latmiya? Understanding the Shia Chest-Beating Ritual in Western Streets

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Latmiya is a traditional Shia mourning ritual involving rhythmic chest-beating and poetic chanting performed during Muharram processions. In Western countries, these public displays often take the form of organized, unarmed marches that raise questions about cultural expression, group cohesion, and legal boundaries surrounding public assemblies.
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#Latmiya #MuharramProcessions #ShiaRituals #ChestBeating #IslamicTraditions
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