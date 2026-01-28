Date: Jan. 28, 2026. Lesson 18-2026. Title: Wide Awake and Working

Proverbs 20:13–15 contrasts diligence with desire and appearance with reality. Loving sleep leads to poverty, but staying alert and industrious brings provision. Fine words about gold and jewels are common, yet lips guided by knowledge are rarer and far more valuable. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how discipline produces blessing, why spiritual alertness matters, and how true worth is found not in possessions or polished speech, but in wisdom grounded in knowledge and truth.

Lesson 18-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





