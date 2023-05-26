Create New Account
GLENN BECK | The North Face's drag queen ad is incredibly OFFENSIVE, maybe even to Gays.
Published 19 hours ago |
I can't be the only one who thinks The North Face's drag queen ad is incredibly OFFENSIVE to not just women, but gay people. But hey, at least its parent company has a perfect LGBTQ Corporate Equality Index score!


https://twitter.com/glennbeck/status/1662207540472496130?s=20 



glenn beckthe north facedrag queen ad

