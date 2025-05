💉The Role Of Pancreas In Type 2 Diabetes 🏥🍎

πŸ”₯ Did You Know? Your Pancreas Might Be Overworked! 😲 πŸ”₯



Living with Type 2 diabetes for a while? Ever wondered what's really going on inside your body?



Join Robby Barbaro, the co-founder of Mastering Diabetes explains it all!



He explains your pancreas has beta cellsβ€"tiny warriors that produce insulin.



But when your body becomes insulin-resistant, these cells are forced to work overtime, producing more and more insulin! Over time, your pancreas gets exhausted.



This constant battle inside is why Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes often feel harder to control as time goes on!



BUT! The good news? You can make lifestyle changes to help your pancreas out and take charge of your health again!



