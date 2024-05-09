President Putin of Russia laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Traditionally, after the Victory Parade, the president, along with visiting heads of foreign states, went to the Alexander Garden and laid flowers at the main memorial of the Great Patriotic War - the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Along with him, heads of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Laos, Guinea-Bissau, and Cuba paid tribute to those who died in the Great Patriotic War.
Putin also laid flowers at the memorial plaques dedicated to Kiev and Odessa. Today, celebrating the sacred holiday in these cities is prohibited by the decision of the neo-Nazi government, but the citizens, who remember their ancestors and the price of their feat, still bring flowers to their monuments, even knowing the risks of facing the reaction of law enforcement officers.
