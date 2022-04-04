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LIVE: Gene Editing Converts “Vaxxed” To Human Property
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316 views • April 04, 2022
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane shows you the implications of what we now know is the intentional gene changing mechanism in these shots falsely referred to as vaccines, that in addition to forcing the body to become a pathogenic spike protein factory, the natural God Given DNA is permanently altered with NO proper informed consent and no oversight by the Human Subject Review Boards that are charged with your safety and a TWO part interview with DOD whistleblower attorney Todd Callender who is fighting in Court to stop this DNA changing program from resulting in a return to slavery!
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