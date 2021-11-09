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Hide and Seek: Where is California’s Gavin Newsom?
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230 views • November 09, 2021
Today on TruNews, where is California Gov. Gavin Newsom? The West Coast Democrat has not been seen publicly for nearly two weeks. He mysteriously vanished from public sight two days after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. Speculation mounted in recent days that Gov. Newsom suffered adverse side effects from the pseudo vaccine. Rick Wiles has the latest information.
Images and social media are suggesting that the tragic Astroworld concert in Houston may have been demonically inspired. In Las Vegas, GOP Jews are betting big on Trump for 2024.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/9/21
Images and social media are suggesting that the tragic Astroworld concert in Houston may have been demonically inspired. In Las Vegas, GOP Jews are betting big on Trump for 2024.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/9/21
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