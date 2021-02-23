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Peeking Behind the Curtain: Exposing Globalist Bankers & the Great Reset
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115 views • February 23, 2021
Patriot Resistance Communiqué for the Day Feb. 23, 2021: My new book, "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy," exposes bankers' evil agenda and tactics, what can be done about it, and how you can protect yourself.
*** BOOK NOW AVAILABLE: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
*** BOOK NOW AVAILABLE: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author of "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" (Auriga Books).
Pen name: Tina Foster
Website: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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