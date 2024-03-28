Create New Account
BIG DRONE - China's Flying Taxi from EHang - 2 seater
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Flying taxi from EHang.

2-seater, passenger version:

The maximum speed is 130 km/h (80 mph), it can rise by 3 km, the range is ~30 km.

Price — $332,000 (~30,000,000 rubles)

They say that the first batch posted on Chinese marketplaces was sold out in a couple of hours.

That is a big drone!

Here's an article, Flying Magazine and the EHang website:

https://www.flyingmag.com/ehang-reveals-low-330k-price-tag-for-self-flying-electric-air-taxi/

https://www.ehang.com/

