BIG DRONE - China's Flying Taxi from EHang - 2 seater

Flying taxi from EHang.
2-seater, passenger version:
The maximum speed is 130 km/h (80 mph), it can rise by 3 km, the range is ~30 km.
Price — $332,000 (~30,000,000 rubles)
They say that the first batch posted on Chinese marketplaces was sold out in a couple of hours.
That is a big drone!
Here's an article, Flying Magazine and the EHang website:
https://www.flyingmag.com/ehang-reveals-low-330k-price-tag-for-self-flying-electric-air-taxi/
