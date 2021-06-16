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The Cold War Never Ended; It Just Shifted to China - Clyde Prestowitz - Focus Talk
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1251 views • June 16, 2021
When China joined the WTO in 2001, most experts in the West expected that China would become more democratic and a responsible global player as its economy develops. But the experts made the wrong bet. 20 years later, China today is becoming more authoritarian and mercantilist. Why were they all wrong? What is the real intent of the Chinese Communist Party? How can the challenges and risks posed by the CCP’s growing power be confronted?
In this interview, Mr. Clyde Prestowitz argues that the Chinese Communist Party has effectively been acting as if it were at war with the U.S, and the U.S. must respond accordingly. Mr. Prestowitz was a leader of the first U.S. trade mission to China in 1982 and has served as an advisor to Presidents Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Clinton, and Obama. #ColdWar #ClydePrestowitz #CCP
In this interview, Mr. Clyde Prestowitz argues that the Chinese Communist Party has effectively been acting as if it were at war with the U.S, and the U.S. must respond accordingly. Mr. Prestowitz was a leader of the first U.S. trade mission to China in 1982 and has served as an advisor to Presidents Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Clinton, and Obama. #ColdWar #ClydePrestowitz #CCP
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