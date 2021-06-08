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MORE WARNINGS ISSUED - NON VACCINATED BECOMING INFECTED - STAY AWAY FROM THE ZOMBIES
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429 views • June 08, 2021
Everyday, more and more reports are coming out advising the non vaccinated to stay away from the sheep who are spreading the shot through Transmission (shedding).
Watch how magnets are now sticking to the vaccinated and non vaccinated as well.
Watch how magnets are now sticking to the vaccinated and non vaccinated as well.
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