Lugansk Girl Asks UN to 'Stop Ukraine' from Shelling Cities
Published Yesterday

Lugansk girl asks UN to stop Ukraine from shelling cities

Twelve-year-old Faina Savenkova recorded a video message to the members of the UN Security Council, urging the organization not to forget that the children of Donbass have the right to childhood and a peaceful life.

🗣 "I want to address the UN. The world doesn't need WW3, nor does the world need any more deaths of innocent children. I want to thank everybody, who comprehends this and does not support the Ukrainian government's crimes against humanity and humaneness," Faina urged.

Later, the Ukrainian "kill list" website Mirotvorets added the girl to its list.

