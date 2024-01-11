Songs of Freedom | Chris McAlister

Chris McAlister was born in Orpington, Kent on July 1st, 1963. When he was 13, punk rock hit the UK and made a massive impression on a boy too young to really get involved but inspired by the idea that anyone could make music. He started playing guitar at 16 and ended up playing drums in a band called: Ye Olde Meat Ceiling.





Having studied law with French at Sussex University, he embarked on a two-year trek through South and East Asia. Becoming seriously ill on the high plateau of Tibet, he began to investigate natural and traditional medicine, which led to him studying the healing arts of the Far East.





The key period of study was during a five-year stay in Japan, with frequent visits to China. Chris studied Shiatsu and acupuncture, Taiji, Qigong and martial arts, meditation and relaxation, as well as herbal medicine and nutrition. Returning to Europe, he has practiced and taught these arts all over the world and more recently published two books on the subject (links below).





During the plandemic, Chris began to rework some of the songs he had written in the years leading up to it.





CHRIS’ SONGS

Snake Oil was MC Alice Stare’s first release, a scathing indictment of Big Pharma’s general practice and specifically the bio-weapon jabs that were about to be rolled out on a gullible, conditioned and unsuspecting public. The song has an optimistic sting in its tail…





The Power’s Within Us is a call to mobilizing our inner forces in the face of this monstrous show of oppression, which, it turns out, has been going on for thousands of years and in all areas of our life: “it’s time to right the wrongs”.





The Tide is Turning continues from there and delivers a message of hope – “we are the change and the tide is turning”. It hinges on the central message from The Matrix of the blue and red pills – which one will you take?





A Million Lives zooms out and takes in the grand personal/spiritual realm. How many incarnations will we need to create true heaven on earth? Embedded is a nod to the brave souls who led the resistance during the hysteria and idiocy of the plandemic: “the lions lead the way”.





The Priestess’ Pardon takes up the theme of female power and feminine wisdom. The suppressing of female magic was a key element in the oppression that befell the whole of mankind. But times are changing: “the time for re-telling is soon to arise”.





Beings of Light completes the picture of tracks released to date. Part of the massive obliteration of human freedom and creativity has resided in the ability of dark forces to persuade us that we are really nothing – merely carbon-based life forms. Widespread acceptance of this drudgery has helped them to keep us in our pens for millennia. We are now realizing – as a collective – that something big is missing from our image and knowledge of ourselves – light! “We are stars wearing skin. Our light shines from within”.





Links to books:

https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/807074-touching-the-invisible





The Poetry of Touch by Chris McAlister





