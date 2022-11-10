DON’T Tell Me You’re A Christian If You Failed This Survey

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Why do I continue to talk about false doctrines so much? Why do I make so many efforts to drive the truth home, because the "pre-tribulation" rapture along with the "tithe" are false teachings in the church, and I hate false teachings and false doctrines……

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...

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