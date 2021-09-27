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KJOzborne: The Sick Satanic 'Stage' Is Set For The Next 9/11 'Event' [27.09.2021]
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261 views • September 27, 2021
Sep 6, 2021 Satanists Admit They Are Making Child Sacrifice Through Abortion an Official Ritual by the Satanic Temple
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/satanists-admit-making-child-sacrifice-abortion-official-ritual-satanic-temple/
Sep 5, 2021 Satanic Temple Attacks Texas Abortion Law, Argues That it Violates Their ‘Religious Freedom’ to ‘Abortion Rituals’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/satanic-temple-attacks-texas-abortion-law-argues-violates-religious-freedom-abortion-rituals/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/?s=satanic&;__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=pmd_KvBqvO82lWFcbcu9NLdSzttFjcZ32SOOO_3RdFs9l3k-1632732356-0-gqNtZGzNAeWjcnBszQl9
'I would not upload here if I didn't feel I had too. But for the few of you here that actually appreciate what I do, thanks.'
KJOzborne - 9 hours ago
15454 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K6ZQtzVcWTrA/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kjozborne/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/satanists-admit-making-child-sacrifice-abortion-official-ritual-satanic-temple/
Sep 5, 2021 Satanic Temple Attacks Texas Abortion Law, Argues That it Violates Their ‘Religious Freedom’ to ‘Abortion Rituals’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/satanic-temple-attacks-texas-abortion-law-argues-violates-religious-freedom-abortion-rituals/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/?s=satanic&;__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=pmd_KvBqvO82lWFcbcu9NLdSzttFjcZ32SOOO_3RdFs9l3k-1632732356-0-gqNtZGzNAeWjcnBszQl9
'I would not upload here if I didn't feel I had too. But for the few of you here that actually appreciate what I do, thanks.'
KJOzborne - 9 hours ago
15454 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K6ZQtzVcWTrA/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kjozborne/
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