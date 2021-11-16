EP 2697-8AM Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming In 8 Days - November 23rd Will Change The World 

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In the 1940’s and 50’s, under young leaders like Nicolae Ceausescu, Romania’s nightmare began. Multiplying like cockroaches, the Communists eliminated the light of opposition any way they could. Students and peasants, pastors and priests – over the years, millions were thrown into prison. Many died there.
Meanwhile, Ceausescu climbed through the party ranks, dreaming of the day Romania would be his. By the early 1970’s his dream had come true. He was president of the country, with the party and the army firmly behind him.
Ruling from a kitschy Versailles-style palace in Bucharest, Ceausescu brutally plundered Romania and reshaped it in his own sick image. Romania’s soil has been called the most fertile in Eastern Europe, yet the Ceausescu government starved its people. While citizens shivered in long lines to buy bread laced with sawdust, the government shipped most of Romania’s food abroad. Meat, butter, sugar, oil and flour were strictly rationed. Vegetables were scarce, citrus fruits nonexistent.
While their people competed for bony chickens and occasional pork knuckles, the Ceausescu and top party officials had difficulty keeping their cholesterol levels in check. A menu from a birthday dinner for Elena Ceausescu make Marie Antoinette seem frugal. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19299
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