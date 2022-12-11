WHAT IF WE REBUILT THE TOWERS AS THEY WERE

REBUILDING test reel E
Using 3D, I built the base of the towers in detail. I created the rest of the buildings after and took several videos of them. They aren't perfect and to exact detail. I had fun rebuilding the towers and doing all those flyby shots at the beginning.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.