What Mary Rodwell Has to Say to Richard Dolan - Part 4 of 4

0:00 I asked Mary what she would like to say to Richard Dolan. She says that he’s great on the history side and nuts and bolts but maybe leave the consciousness aspect to others who do that. In Richard’s defense, I said that he is interested in consciousness and spirituality but he did say that if someone feels love for a mantis, that could be manipulated. Mary said that’s a Budd Hopkins answer. She points out that 85% of the 4,200 people in their survey reported a positive psycho/ spiritual transformation. Were they all manipulated?

9:30 Talk about giant humans who really did live on earth.

16:00 Mary talks about her future plans and how helping people understand their experience is so meaningful for her.

I highly recommend you subscribe to Richard Dolan's YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/user/RichardMDolan . I watch it more than any other channel in the world.

Please join our Meetup group at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Mary Rodwell is at

https://www.alienlady.com/

https://acern.com.au/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mary-acern-08a08317/

MARY RODWELL is recognized internationally as one of Australia’s leading researchers and writers in the UFO and contact phenomenon areas. Mary is the author of the highly acclaimed book ‘Awakening: How Extraterrestrial Contact Can Transform Your Life’ (2002); and producer of EBE award winning documentaries:- Expressions of ET Contact: A Visual Blueprint? (2000), and Expressions of ET Contact: A Communication and Healing Blueprint? (2004). Her 2016 book ‘The New Human’ describes and documents star children.

Mary is the Founder and Principal of Australian Close Encounter Resource Network (ACERN) which was established in 1997 to provide professional counselling, support, hypnotherapy and information to individuals and their families with ‘anomalous’ paranormal experiences and abduction-­‐contact experiences.

Thank you to Fred for video editing.

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