04-03-23 THIS WEEK WITH HEIDI ST. JOHN

As a popular author and speaker, Heidi St. John has been speaking on marriage, family and cultural issues for over 15 years. Her passion to encourage moms and set them free to boldly become who God has created them to be will challenge and encourage you. Heidi has been married to her college sweetheart since 1989, and their family includes seven children and four grandchildren! Jay and Heidi reside just outside of beautiful Vancouver, Washington, where they have homeschooled some of their kids all the way through high school and are still finishing up with a couple at home.

Heidi is the author of seven books. Her Becoming MomStrong five-book collection focuses on helping mothers build a solid biblical foundation for their families. Heidi’s latest book in the Becoming MomStrong collection, MomStrong 365: A Daily Devotional to Encourage and Empower Everyday Moms, releases in the fall of 2023. Join Heidi at Faith that Speaks, an online ministry where thousands of women come together for weekly Bible Studies, Scripture Writing, online and in real life fellowship.

In this interview, we discuss:

- MomStrong

- Homeschooling vs Gov school system

- Concerned parents and what our children are being taught in schools

- Food labeling and more

