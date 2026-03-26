The Pulse of Truth – Why MAGA Keeps Getting Played and How to Break Free

John Michael Chambers delivers a hard truth that needs to be spoken: MAGA keeps getting played—not by the left, not by the deep state, but by each other.





By influencers posing as leaders. By content creators who profit from your outrage but never deliver your liberation. By accounts that feed you just enough truth to keep you hooked, but never enough to set you free.





Garbage in, garbage out. If you are consuming information from people who are not themselves grounded, not themselves connected to the actual operation, not themselves willing to speak hard truths when it costs them—you are being used. Your energy is being harvested. Your patience is being weaponized against the very movement you love.





Here is the hard reality: if you are truly on the pulse of truth, you feel something different right now. Not frustration. Not despair. High vibration. Because the plan is unfolding exactly as it was designed to do. The pieces are moving in sequences we predicted years ago. The panic in the enemy camp is visible to anyone with eyes to see. The arrests are coming. The financial reset is accelerating. The election fraud is being methodically unraveled.





So why do so many in MAGA feel defeated? Because they are following people who need them to stay in a state of perpetual outrage. Peace does not.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.