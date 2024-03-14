Create New Account
🚨🇭🇹 Haiti Collapse - Iridium Is this the real reason behind US & UN on-going occupation in Haiti & the collapse of the State this week?
🚨🇭🇹 Haiti Collapse - Iridium

Is this the real reason behind US & UN on-going occupation in Haiti & the collapse of the State this week?

“One ton of Iridium is worth $45BILLION & Haiti has mountains of it”

Fascinating if true - America is always the common denominator.

According to twitter's (X) fact check: “ It is a myth that Haiti contains vast iridium deposits.
Iridium is found in its pure native form and in osmiridium, and is mined in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Russia.”

