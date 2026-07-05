RELIGION WITHOUT CHRIST ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JULY 5 2026

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The Jews Religion Was Inspired by Babylonian Captivity, Which Brought Forth the Babylonian Talmud. Religion in the World is Ignorant.Deceptive, and Covered in Darkness; and Religion Without Christ Leads to Death. We (Born-Again Believers) Are All Disciples as We Follow the Teachings of Christ, and We Must Continue in His Word. Yield to the Power and Authority of Christ, For It Must Be He Who Raises You to a Higher Level So That He Can Reveal More to You