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RELIGION WITHOUT CHRIST ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JULY 5 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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The Jews Religion Was Inspired by Babylonian Captivity, Which Brought Forth the Babylonian Talmud. Religion in the World is Ignorant.Deceptive, and Covered in Darkness; and Religion Without Christ Leads to Death. We (Born-Again Believers) Are All Disciples as We Follow the Teachings of Christ, and We Must Continue in His Word. Yield to the Power and Authority of Christ, For It Must Be He Who Raises You to a Higher Level So That He Can Reveal More to You

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy