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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 11) But Why Would They Want to Kill Us? Mind Blowing - Justice Anna Webinar
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54 views • September 13, 2021
Article 2394. Slaughter is a profitable business for the criminals of the private Banking and Insurance cartel. They tax your labor, they tax your property, and you have to perform upon the slave labor bond the Popes issued. They have been operating people as human cattle, slaughtering them through the centuries. We don't need insurance fraud and criminality. We should kill the insurance industry. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/ Article: https://www.obelievers.com/but-why-would-they-want-to-kill-us-justice-anna-von-reitz/
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