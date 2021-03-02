© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Huge number of women are being raped by "Twilight Saga" fallen angels breeding an army of nephilim alien children to fight Jesus at Armageddon - Part 2 of 2
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
161 views • March 02, 2021
Note: They must really hate me publishing this video, because they not only made my computer memory 0 gigabytes yesterday so that I cannot create it, but they kept stopping its upload unto the video sites. They just proved that everything is true.
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2021). The fallen angels vampires are feeding on human life force energy and people's spirits and the life which is in the blood, and women who have been raped by them to create nephilim offspring say that their black eyes shows absolute absence of spirit life attachment to God. They say they are extremely intelligent and extremely evil entities. Pastors and religious Christians should be mobilizing God's army against them, in order to hold back the spirit of the AntiChrist and the NWO, and their church donators will think they are lunatics, and all the fallen angels will come to try to kill them, so that God will destroy them instead. Their children the nephilim aliens and chimera aliens operate in the lower floors of the military underground bases, and on the American and Nazi space fleet’s bases on Mars planet cities and Illuminati NWO international corporate conglomerate cities on thousands of other planets.
The Illuminati propaganda movie "Twilight Saga" is just their brainwash for the most dumbest Western feminist nations’ Jezebel-demon-possessed women, in order to make the fallen angel vampires look like alluring romantic beautiful irresistible heroes to breed nephilim children with. If you open up your heart to them and their novels and movies, you will be alien-abducted and raped by them. They are just like Jezebel’s religious Christians in the churches who are hunting for mates to breed genetic descendants to be killed in the Tribulation Age. (Eve always gets led astray to corrupt and destroy society. Sinful men will follow after wherever the women go.)
Fallen angels that are returning from the abyss, thanks to the religious Christian hordes who redefine the Bible verses, are creating human hybrid avatar bodies for themselves that grow to adulthood in a few months, as Carolyn Hamlett exposed. They can move in and out of these physical bodies as they please just like in their Illuminati movie “Avatar.” These black-eyed-children being seen everywhere asking humans to be let into their house or car are using fear to parasite life force energy from the humans. They not only feed on the life force energy photons inside the human blood they drink, but they feed on the fear and sorrow and pain of the humans' souls, also. They need to feed on the humans, because they are cut off from God's life force photon.
The human DNA soul body made in the image of the Almighty God YHWH Jesus with its wide range of amazing emotions and sexual pleasure is like an orgasm or ecstasy for these emotionless dark fallen angels and their nephilim & chimera alien children. Earth is like a resort vacation for them, so they are incarnating in human hybrid surrogate mothers’ wombs in huge numbers after the “women’s head covering rebelling” “men’s trousers cross-dressing” religious Christians removed all the spiritual protections to release them from the abyss, and these fallen angel vampire devils use their telepathic mind-control to have sex with millions of the Western feminist nations’ “Twilight Saga novels fans” “hermaphrodite bisexual fallen angel devils incarnate avatar Hollywood celebrities’ fans” “Women’s March” “women’s equality” “Jezebel demon-possessed” Western feminist nations’ women (Eve).
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2021). The fallen angels vampires are feeding on human life force energy and people's spirits and the life which is in the blood, and women who have been raped by them to create nephilim offspring say that their black eyes shows absolute absence of spirit life attachment to God. They say they are extremely intelligent and extremely evil entities. Pastors and religious Christians should be mobilizing God's army against them, in order to hold back the spirit of the AntiChrist and the NWO, and their church donators will think they are lunatics, and all the fallen angels will come to try to kill them, so that God will destroy them instead. Their children the nephilim aliens and chimera aliens operate in the lower floors of the military underground bases, and on the American and Nazi space fleet’s bases on Mars planet cities and Illuminati NWO international corporate conglomerate cities on thousands of other planets.
The Illuminati propaganda movie "Twilight Saga" is just their brainwash for the most dumbest Western feminist nations’ Jezebel-demon-possessed women, in order to make the fallen angel vampires look like alluring romantic beautiful irresistible heroes to breed nephilim children with. If you open up your heart to them and their novels and movies, you will be alien-abducted and raped by them. They are just like Jezebel’s religious Christians in the churches who are hunting for mates to breed genetic descendants to be killed in the Tribulation Age. (Eve always gets led astray to corrupt and destroy society. Sinful men will follow after wherever the women go.)
Fallen angels that are returning from the abyss, thanks to the religious Christian hordes who redefine the Bible verses, are creating human hybrid avatar bodies for themselves that grow to adulthood in a few months, as Carolyn Hamlett exposed. They can move in and out of these physical bodies as they please just like in their Illuminati movie “Avatar.” These black-eyed-children being seen everywhere asking humans to be let into their house or car are using fear to parasite life force energy from the humans. They not only feed on the life force energy photons inside the human blood they drink, but they feed on the fear and sorrow and pain of the humans' souls, also. They need to feed on the humans, because they are cut off from God's life force photon.
The human DNA soul body made in the image of the Almighty God YHWH Jesus with its wide range of amazing emotions and sexual pleasure is like an orgasm or ecstasy for these emotionless dark fallen angels and their nephilim & chimera alien children. Earth is like a resort vacation for them, so they are incarnating in human hybrid surrogate mothers’ wombs in huge numbers after the “women’s head covering rebelling” “men’s trousers cross-dressing” religious Christians removed all the spiritual protections to release them from the abyss, and these fallen angel vampire devils use their telepathic mind-control to have sex with millions of the Western feminist nations’ “Twilight Saga novels fans” “hermaphrodite bisexual fallen angel devils incarnate avatar Hollywood celebrities’ fans” “Women’s March” “women’s equality” “Jezebel demon-possessed” Western feminist nations’ women (Eve).
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.