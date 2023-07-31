Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🇨🇳 ☭ We're seeing a communist revolution in America
channel image
NZ Will Remember
21 Subscribers
83 views
Published Yesterday

How deep does the communist takeover of the United States go and what does it have to do with the Oppenheimer spy ring❓ Hint: Joe BIden is up to his neck in this...

Historian and author Trevor Loudon says that since Oppenheimer, a communist controlled organization called the Council for a Livable World, has elected 200 senators with the objective to gut the US military. Many of these senators are still in positions of influence and to date they have made major inroads towards their objective...

There's a lot that I haven't been able to include in this short highlight reel, so I strongly recommend you watch the full video [link below]. The rot is deeper than you can imagine.

Mel K & Author Trevor Loudon | The Enemy Within Exposed - The Time to Stand is Now!


Trevor Loudon's Website: https://www.trevorloudon.com/


Keywords
communismccpcommuniost takeoverof america

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket