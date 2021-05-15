A New CIA Recruitment Vdeo, We Know They Are Not A Friend Of America, That They Work For Everyone But Us, This Shows Some Of Just How Far The Agency Has Fallen

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The CIA never really was fully American from the beginning,, but was a merger of the Nazi war brains brought to America through operation Paper Clip, and the Second World War American Intelligence Group known as the OSS, and immediately began to use the techniques of the like of Dr. Joseph Mengele and others to revolutionize America from DEEP within.