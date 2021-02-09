Black Hyundai Elantra PA license Plate 3:11 AM

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Suspicious Vehicle Seen Escorting Late Night Biden Ballot Van at TCF Center on Election Night (VIDEO)



Lets identify this individual Anons



2020 Hyundai Elantra



SNPD84LF9LH551939



Title record



Pennsylvania 10/29/2019



Michigan 10/3/2020



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They caught the fraud on video.



** At 3:23 AM The Gateway Pundit has an exclusive video of a white van registered to the city of Detroit entering the gate into the TCF Center.

** At 3:25 AM we discovered a video from a second camera showing three individuals unloading over 50 boxes of ballots in a hallway inside the TCF Building and just outside the counting room.

** The ballots were then wheeled away on carts into the ballot counting room.

** The van is then seen on video leaving the center about 25 minutes later.

** Then we saw the van returning an hour later, entering the TCF Center again and unloading more boxes of ballots.

** The white van was escorted by a black sports car for both ballot deliveries.

** The white van was allowed through an electronic gate to enter the TCF complex.