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Black Hyundai Elantra PA license Plate 3:11 AM
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954 views • February 09, 2021
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Suspicious Vehicle Seen Escorting Late Night Biden Ballot Van at TCF Center on Election Night (VIDEO)
Lets identify this individual Anons
2020 Hyundai Elantra
SNPD84LF9LH551939
Title record
Pennsylvania 10/29/2019
Michigan 10/3/2020
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They caught the fraud on video.
** At 3:23 AM The Gateway Pundit has an exclusive video of a white van registered to the city of Detroit entering the gate into the TCF Center.
** At 3:25 AM we discovered a video from a second camera showing three individuals unloading over 50 boxes of ballots in a hallway inside the TCF Building and just outside the counting room.
** The ballots were then wheeled away on carts into the ballot counting room.
** The van is then seen on video leaving the center about 25 minutes later.
** Then we saw the van returning an hour later, entering the TCF Center again and unloading more boxes of ballots.
** The white van was escorted by a black sports car for both ballot deliveries.
** The white van was allowed through an electronic gate to enter the TCF complex.
https://t.me/FLYNNARCHADECHAT
Suspicious Vehicle Seen Escorting Late Night Biden Ballot Van at TCF Center on Election Night (VIDEO)
Lets identify this individual Anons
2020 Hyundai Elantra
SNPD84LF9LH551939
Title record
Pennsylvania 10/29/2019
Michigan 10/3/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
They caught the fraud on video.
** At 3:23 AM The Gateway Pundit has an exclusive video of a white van registered to the city of Detroit entering the gate into the TCF Center.
** At 3:25 AM we discovered a video from a second camera showing three individuals unloading over 50 boxes of ballots in a hallway inside the TCF Building and just outside the counting room.
** The ballots were then wheeled away on carts into the ballot counting room.
** The van is then seen on video leaving the center about 25 minutes later.
** Then we saw the van returning an hour later, entering the TCF Center again and unloading more boxes of ballots.
** The white van was escorted by a black sports car for both ballot deliveries.
** The white van was allowed through an electronic gate to enter the TCF complex.
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