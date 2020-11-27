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Trump's Energy= Mental Psychosis; TDS Comedy Gold with Sam Harris + Andrew Sullivan
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21 views • November 27, 2020
On his recent Making Sense podcast, Sam Harris hosted never Trumper conservative Andrew Sullivan, and it was pure comedy gold. They are Trump Derangement Syndrome otherwise known as TDS, was absolutely off the charts.
In addition to moments where Sam Harris claimed that Trump was the worse person Osama Bin Laden, Declaring that Hitler had more virtues, And calling for a truth and reconciliation commission, the best moment by far was when Andrew Sullivan attributed trumps energy to mental psychosis.
It's a truly entertaining episode, all jokes aside, to listen to these two men with sharp mines completely bludgeoned with the effects of TDS.
here is a link to the podcast:
https://samharris.org/podcasts/223-october-30-2020/
#SamHarris #TDS #AndrewSullivan
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
In addition to moments where Sam Harris claimed that Trump was the worse person Osama Bin Laden, Declaring that Hitler had more virtues, And calling for a truth and reconciliation commission, the best moment by far was when Andrew Sullivan attributed trumps energy to mental psychosis.
It's a truly entertaining episode, all jokes aside, to listen to these two men with sharp mines completely bludgeoned with the effects of TDS.
here is a link to the podcast:
https://samharris.org/podcasts/223-october-30-2020/
#SamHarris #TDS #AndrewSullivan
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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