The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Woke Church? Just Say No!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are
always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to
Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in
these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
Not one institution on Earth is free from this Satanic attack Warriors Of Light.
Even some churches have fallen prey to the woke mind virus. For those of us who are true believers we must fight this infestation with everything we got.
But rest assured that greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world. Let's Rock!
Video credits:
Why WOKE Christians Are an Enemy to the Truth | Pseudo-Intellectual
BlazeTV
https://apple.co/35o8SuE
https://amzn.to/3N19Oar
https://www.youtube.com/@BlazeTV
Wake Up Sally-Impelliteri
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3oGGIlM
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3NplF3C
Impellitteri - Topic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdSRJlCd_E4cxhojbSbrjDQ
4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
On US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.