The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Woke Church? Just Say No!
US Sports Radio
Published a day ago

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days.
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

Not one institution on Earth is free from this Satanic attack Warriors Of Light.
Even some churches have fallen prey to the woke mind virus. For those of us who are true believers we must fight this infestation with everything we got.

But rest assured that greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world. Let's Rock!

Video credits:
Why WOKE Christians Are an Enemy to the Truth | Pseudo-Intellectual
BlazeTV
https://apple.co/35o8SuE
https://amzn.to/3N19Oar
https://www.youtube.com/@BlazeTV

Wake Up Sally-Impelliteri
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3oGGIlM
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3NplF3C
Impellitteri - Topic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdSRJlCd_E4cxhojbSbrjDQ

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
On US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

