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When You Mourn for Someone Who Passed, Do You Attract Them? Directing My Grief At the Person
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30 views • December 11, 2021
Original:
https://youtu.be/h2BalNnei7c
20080713 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S2P2
Cut:
1h23m08s – 1h25m39s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“UNDERSTAND THAT YOUR FEELINGS OF GRIEF ARE BECAUSE YOU HAVE YET TO RELEASE SOME EMOTIONS ABOUT YOUR BELIEF SYSTEM.”
https://youtu.be/h2BalNnei7c
20080713 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S2P2
Cut:
1h23m08s – 1h25m39s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“UNDERSTAND THAT YOUR FEELINGS OF GRIEF ARE BECAUSE YOU HAVE YET TO RELEASE SOME EMOTIONS ABOUT YOUR BELIEF SYSTEM.”
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