Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Lancet operator caught a Rather Rare Animal - a Czech 152-mm wheeled self-propelled gun "Dana"
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
983 Subscribers
96 views
Published Wednesday

The Lancet operator caught a rather rare animal - a Czech 152-mm wheeled self-propelled gun "Dana". 

"Iksovody" destroyed a 152-mm self-propelled gun-howitzer vz.77 "Dana" with Lancet with automatic target acquisition

Adding this:

⚡️White House: US highly assesses the risk that Ukraine will be defeated in the conflict.

and...  Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with G7 leaders on Wednesday amid uncertainty over new US aid to Ukraine, the White House said.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket