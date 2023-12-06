The Lancet operator caught a rather rare animal - a Czech 152-mm wheeled self-propelled gun "Dana".
"Iksovody" destroyed a 152-mm self-propelled gun-howitzer vz.77 "Dana" with Lancet with automatic target acquisition
Adding this:
⚡️White House: US highly assesses the risk that Ukraine will be defeated in the conflict.
and... Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with G7 leaders on Wednesday amid uncertainty over new US aid to Ukraine, the White House said.
