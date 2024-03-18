3/17/2024
Mark 5:14-17 Why Would People Not Want Jesus?
Intro: The world is rejecting truth for deception and lies. They have rejected The God of the Bible. Only a remnant of believers remain in the world today. Perhaps a billion. That would be 1 in 8 people in the world follows Jesus Christ. I would say it’s more like one in 25 Christians in the world which would mean there might be 360 million true followers of Jesus Christ in the world today. Why does the world NOT want Jesus? We will look at this today.
