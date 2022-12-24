Mind Invaders Chapter 26 - Close Encounter!

New Chapter Every Day!
“I see a Pulitzer prize in your future!” The sound of the exaggerated gypsy accent pompously intoned, caused Carla to look up from her computer with a start. Del Sasso was standing in the open doorway to her office, acting the consummate fortune-teller. “Yes, I see the world of journalism worshiping at your feet.”
