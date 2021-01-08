© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NOT ATTENDING: President Trump Tweets he will not be at Biden's Inauguration
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • January 08, 2021
**Edit** Host Pilar Arias mistakenly said 1969 rather than 1869 when talking about the last time a president missed his successor's inauguration.
BREAKING: President Trump tweets that he will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.
The president’s tweet comes after he spoke at a rally Wednesday, telling supporters that he would "never concede" and repeated unsubstantiated claims that the election was "stolen" from him and that he won in a "landslide."
BREAKING: President Trump tweets that he will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.
The president’s tweet comes after he spoke at a rally Wednesday, telling supporters that he would "never concede" and repeated unsubstantiated claims that the election was "stolen" from him and that he won in a "landslide."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.